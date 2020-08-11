Shalu Shamu Gives Befitting Reply To Meera Mitun’s Allegation; Says ‘Don’t Ever Think I’ll Stop’

Meera Mitun has been grabbing the headlines ever since her allegations and serious statements against actors Suriya, Vijay and their respective wives. The self-proclaimed model received flak from the netizens as well as a few celebrities, for her statements tarnishing the hard-earned image of the two superstars.

Recently, Meera claimed that she has sent a legal notice to actress Shalu Shamu for an interview that she gave to an entertainment channel to degrade Graghanam actress' persona. Calling the Rekka actress a criminal she had tweeted, "This female is also part of the criminal gang. Dear Shalu hop yu received legal notice, respond for the same, or else you will be in jail, you cannot give interviews like this when ur in jail. Please consult ur advocate whatever you smoke is against woman rights, harassment."(sic)

Well now, Shalu has responded to the same by sharing a video on her Twitter handle. In the 1-minute-46-second video, the actress asked as to why her statement was being counted as sexual harassment, when she herself has used abusive language for Vijay and Suriya's wives Sangeetha and Jyotika respectively. Captioning the video as 'Don't ever think I'll stop', Shalu said, "In her (Meera) latest tweet, she called me a member of a criminal gang. She did this to settle scores with me as I had earlier mentioned that she is part of a mafia group. You had posted saying about women's right harassment etc. You have used abusive and derogatory language for Vijay sir's wife Sangeetha ma'am and Suriya sir's wife Jo ma'am. When someone questioned as to why you were abusing them, you called them a worse person. And when I talked about you claimed that it is sexual harassment. This is very stupid actually."

Shalu further added that many people of Tamil Nadu have already filed cases against Meera and hence she should first finish off with them before everything else. She ended the video by saying, "At the end of the day, we will see who goes to jail and who doesn't. Before giving lectures to people do understand what all you have done in the past."

Well, a lot of netizens have appreciated the actress for her befitting reply, which has now gone viral on social media now.

