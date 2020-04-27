    For Quick Alerts
      Shilpa Shetty Breaks The Internet With Her Solid Dance On Vijay’s Vaathi Coming Song From Master

      By
      |

      Vijay-starrer Master, has already created a buzz amongst the masses. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah, Master was scheduled to be released on April 9, but the makers had no choice but to postpone it due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Meanwhile, fans have been listening to Master songs on loop and one cannot deny the fact that Anirudh Ravichander's music is getting a great response from the masses. Songs like Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming have already become chartbusters. Amidst all, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has gone crazy over the catchy beats of Vaathi Coming song.

      Shilpa Shetty and Vijay

      The actress shared a video of herself dancing to Vijay's song from Master, and in no time, it went viral on social media.

      In the above video, one can see Shilpa Shetty donning a yellow jacket and blue denim, paired with white shoes. She looks beautiful and does the steps quite gracefully. Well, the dance video has not only impressed her fans, but also of Thalapathy's. She dedicated the dance to the great actor saying, "This is for you #thalapathyvijay".

      Fans are impressed with Shilpa Shetty's moves, but some of them are comparing her dance with Vijay's steps in Vaathi Coming song. For those who are unversed, Vijay had shown some of his solid dance moves on Vaathi Coming song, at the audio launch of Master.

      Well, Vijay and Shilpa Shetty are good friends in real life. The duo has worked together in the 2000 Tamil film, Kushi, in which she appeared in a cameo for a song.

      Also Read : CONFIRMED: Vijay's Master Will Not Have A Direct OTT Release!

      On a related note, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators.

      Read more about: vijay vaathi coming shilpa shetty
      Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
