      Shraddha Srinath Reacts To Self-Isolation And Corona Rumours!

      Shraddha Srinath, the talented actress was last seen in the Thala Ajith starring superhit Nerkonda Paarvai. Recently, it was rumoured that the actress has been advised by the medical department to be in isolation for 14 days. According to the reports Shraddha Srinath had traveled by air to different cities recently and one of her co-passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

      However, Shraddha rubbished the rumours and confirmed that she is in self-isolation through her Twitter page, recently.

      "I travelled to Hyderabad and Chennai between 12th to 15th March but,

      1. NO, there was no infected person on the flight

      2. Thereby no Karnataka medical officials came to my house and told me to self isolate

      3. I surely did not talk about this on my social media", tweeted the Nerkonda Paarvai actress.

      "I CHOSE to self isolate for 14 days upon the advice of my cousin doctor who told me to do it as a precautionary measure - as every responsible and aware citizen has been and should be doing after international/domestic travels." she further tweeted.

      Shraddha Srinath Is On Self-Isolation: Reacts To Corona Rumours!

      "My 14-day isolation finished on the 29th of March and now I'm busy helping my mom in the kitchen. So I'll talk to you guys later byeeee! Stay safe and don't spread any viruses/misinformation! Both are dangerous. Cheers 😛", concluded Shraddha Srinath.

