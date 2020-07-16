    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shruti Haasan & Sister Akshara Haasan Not A Part Of Don’t Breathe Remake?

      By
      |

      Reports were floating on the internet stating that Kamal Haasan's daughters and actresses Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan will be sharing screen space for the first time, in Tamil remake of hit Hollywood flick, Don't Breathe. It all started when the Hollywood movie's director Fede Alvarez surprised cine-goers by stating that talks for a Tamil remake of his film are on.

      Earlier, actor Chiyaan Vikram was also finalised to play the role of Stephen Lang in the Tamil version of Don't Breathe. But the actor got busy with other projects due to which the shoot got postponed. Now, we hear that Vikram has expressed interest to revive the project and pre-production works have already begun.

      Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan

      Coming back to Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan's casting in the Tamil remake of Don't Breathe, a source close to Shruti informed India Today that the actress was not approached at all for the film. "Shruti Haasan is yet to finalise her next. These are mere speculations as neither Shruti nor Akshara was approached for the film," a source informed the portal.

      Talking about the Tamil remake of Don't Breathe, Anand Shankar will direct the film. For those who don't know, Don't Breathe is the story of three amateur thieves, who try to rob a blind war veteran's house by breaking in. Later, they get trapped in the house and various horrors unfold.

      Also Read : Shruti Haasan Charging Rs 1 Lakh Per Hour For Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab?

      On a related note, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Tamil film Laabam, which stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Directed by SP Jananathan, the film's release has been kept on hold due to the lockdown. Moreover, Shruti Haasan is also a part of Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu cop drama Krack, which is likely to release on OTT platform.

      Also Read : Krack New Poster Out: Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Ask People To Stay At Home And Enjoy With Family

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X