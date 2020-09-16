Shruti Marathe Starts Filming Of Mayabazar 2016’s Tamil Remake In Chennai

Shruti Marathe, who has predominantly worked in Marathi films, recently started filming her next Tamil film in Chennai. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle and informed fans about the same. For the unversed, Shruti has earlier worked in several South Indian films.

The Indira Vizha actress also shared some details about the Chennai schedule in the interview with Times of India. Shruti Marathe revealed, "The movie is a remake of Kannada film 'Mayabazar 2016'. It is being directed by the Badri and being produced by Sunder C. We have started the first schedule here."

Since it will be her first film after lockdown, Shruti Marathe shared that the crew is taking care of all safety measures as per the government's guidelines. Meanwhile, Mayabazar 2016's Tamil remake also stars Prasanna, Sham, Ashwin Kakamanu and Yogi Babu in key roles. Sathya is composing music of the film. For the unversed, Mayabazar 2016 is a comedy-crime film, directed by Radhakrishna Reddy. The film stars Raj B Shetty, Vasishta Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Sudha Rani and Chaithra Rao in key roles.

Coming back to Shruti Marathe, the actress will also be seen in Pravin Tarde's Sarsenapati Hambirrao. The film is based on the life of military commander of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Hansaji Mohite. It also features Raqesh Bapat and Gashmeer Mahajani in pivotal roles.

