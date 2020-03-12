Siddharth’s Twitter Account Vanished; Is It Because Of His Tweets On Social Issues?

Recently, Tamil actor Siddharth's profile vanished from micro-blogging site Twitter. The 40-year-old actor is known for voicing his opinion on social media over social issues. He was on Twitter with a username @actor_siddharth, but now, the means of voicing his opinion is not there and the reason behind it is still unknown.

In December 2019, Siddharth was booked for supporting anti-CAA protest in Chennai on social media. The actor had come out on road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) along with 600 people. Chennai police filed an FIR against all the protestors including Siddharth and singer TM Krishna for protesting on the road despite denial by the cops.

Apart from that, Siddharth had also received threat messages on social media from several handles followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, Siddharth fans think that his Twitter account might have been vanished due to his anti-national comments on social media.

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be seen in Tamil films like Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar, and is also a part of Kamal Haasan-starrer, Indian 2.