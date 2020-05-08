Simbu’s Conversation With COVID-19 Affected Fan Leaked; Here’s What The Actor Told Him

Novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across India. The country has so far reported 56,409 COVID-19 positive cases. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the government announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Amidst all, Simbu's fan has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Well, Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu or STR, is considered as one of the most popular actors in Kollywood. The actor has a huge fan following as he has worked in many successful films in his career. He always keeps himself connected with fans on social media.

Recently, after learning about his young fan, who has been under treatment for the last six days, Simbu spoke to his fan. He asked him to stay strong and assured that he would get well soon. Simbu's conversation with his fan got leaked, and one can easily say that the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor is a true motivator.

Simbu requested the fan to stay strong and be positive, which will help fight the virus. Narrating a story that happened during his childhood days, Simbu tried to boost his fan's confidence. He said, "When I was playing cricket in school, one person was carrying his child to the school. While many students were practising in the ground, a javelin came and struck him on his chest. Even while we were taking him the hospital, the man had apparently said he would live through this for his child and asked the people to take him to the hospital. He recovered from the accident because of his will power and belief."

Also Read : How Passionate Kissing Photos Of Simbu & Nayanthara Changed The Destiny Of Their Relationship

We hope Simbu's fan will get well soon. On a related note, Simbu will next be seen in Maha and Maanaadu, which are scheduled to be released in 2020.