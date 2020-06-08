Simbu’s Wedding: STR’s Father T Rajendar Reveals The Truth Behind The London Girl

For the past few days, Silambarasan aka Simbu has been in the news for his alleged wedding with a London-based girl. The reports surfacing on the internet state that the actor will get married after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. But now, his parents, actor T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar have revealed the truth behind his marriage with the London-based girl.

In a press statement, Simbu's parents, T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar said that there is no truth behind the reports about his marriage. They requested everyone not to believe any stories.

Simbu's parents stated, "We are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. We will announce the news to the world once we find the perfect girl for him. Till then, kindly do not believe in baseless rumours about our son's wedding."

Well, earlier reports stated that Simbu will tie the knot with his girlfriend Hansika Motwani. But after this news, fans are wondering what exactly happened with their relationship. After all, STR fans are waiting for their favourite actor's marriage. In 2019, when Simbu's younger brother Kuralarasan got married to Nabeelah R Ahmed, fans started requesting the actor to get married soon.

For those who are unaware, Simbu was in a relationship with actress Nayanthara. Their steamy kissing picture had gone viral on social media, which turned out to be a probable reason behind their breakup.

On a professional front, Simbu was last seen in short-film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which was directed by Gautham Menon. The film, which also stars Trisha, had gone viral on social media and Simbu was appreciated for his amazing performance.

Before the lockdown, Simbu was busy shooting for filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's next, Maanaadu. The actor is looking forward to resume shooting of the film, once the lockdown ends.