      Ratsasan Diaries: Simbu & Vishnu Vishal Give Major Friendship Goals

      Vishnu Vishal made his acting debut with 2009 sports film, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, directed by Suseenthiran. After his debut film, instead of going the usual way, Vishnu Vishal experimented with a lot of genres unlike other debutants. His movies Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Indru Netru Naalai, Mundasupatti, Jeeva, Ratsasan, etc., prove the same.

      Well, only a few stars are known to encourage upcoming and new actors in the film industry and Silambarasan aka Simbu is one of them.

      Simbu and Vishnu Vishal

      Vishnu Vishal has recently revealed that Simbu is his first friend in the Tamil film industry after he made his debut. Sharing the throwback picture with Simbu, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "After my first movie, Simbu was my first industry friend. We still have immense respect for each other. He is way more straight forward than most in dis industry. He passed on so much knowledge abt cinema n the craft of acting to me while i was shootin for #RATSASAN#throwback." (sic)

      In the picture, one can see, Vishnu and Simbu giving major friendship goals and all thanks to their strong bond. The Ratsasan actor admitted that Simbu gave him knowledge about cinema and the craft of acting while shooting for the film. He also stated that Simbu is more straight forward person than most in the industry. Let's hope to see them together in one film.

      Coming back to Vishnu Vishal, the actor is quite happy in his personal life. After divorcing his first wife, Vishnu Vishal started dating Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta. Reports state that Jwala and Vishnu will soon get married after lockdown is lifted. The actor is currently gearing up for his next film, Mohan Das.

      Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
