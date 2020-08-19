Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor: Here Is An Exciting Update!

Sivakarthikeyan, the crowd-puller is all set to play a medical practitioner for the first time in his career, in the upcoming movie Doctor. The comedy-thriller had recently garnered the attention of the audiences with its first single Chellamma, which had taken the social media by storm. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed a new exciting update on Doctor.

As per the latest updates, the makers are all set to release the much-awaited second single of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. The second single of the movie, Nenjame, will be released on August 20, 2020, Thursday. The song, which is composed by the talented musician Anirudh Ravichander, is said to be a romantic melody.

Doctor marks Sivakarthikeyan's first collaboration with Nelson Dilip Kumar, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with the Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. Even though the actor-director duo shares a great friendship from the past 14 years, it took them so long to come together for a film. Doctor, which revolves around the medical field, will feature Sivakarthikeyan in a new avathar.