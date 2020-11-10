Soorarai Pottru: Four Reasons Why Suriya’s Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film Soorarai Pottru has been doing rounds among the audiences since it was announced. The film, which is based on real-life events stars Suriya in the lead role. The audiences are just waiting with their seat belts fastened to experience the beautifully weaved story now.

The film stars Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurli. The story will be a fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army Captain G R Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

Talking about the film, we are here to give you 4 reasons that make Soorarai Pottru an absolute MUST WATCH!

Based On A Real Life

Outlining a story from a real-life event is a factor that audiences are sure to find intriguing. Director Sudha Kongara along with her team spent time in making quality cinema. Picking up points from the real-life story and bringing it down to what Soorarai Pottru is today with no unnecessary facade. The film is true to the essence of the events, and beautifully picturised for the audiences.

Gripping Storyline

Soorarai Pottru is inspirational, gripping and engaging written all over its storyline. Revolving around the real life of an unsung hero, the film speaks about his journey, and heroism to serve the common man with honesty. In these unprecedented times, such story will surely make a place in the audience's hearts with an abundance of inspiration and learning as a takeaway.

A Film With Pan India Appeal

With Amazon Prime Video, the film's aircraft going to land in 200 countries and territories with an intriguing storyline. That's yet another reason for you to rest assured of the thrilling experience you will have watching this action-drama from the comfort of your home.

Sudha Kongara and Suriya

With Sudha Kongara's precision and Suriya's talent, Soorarai Pottru has all the elements to win the hearts of the audience. Sudha Kongara has spent two years on the script of Soorarai Pottru with utmost passion to tell an inspiring story. Suriya is a complete director's actor, who will put in his 100 per cent to suit the vision of his director. The actor has learnt a lot on the sets of Soorarai Pottru because of Sudha. This director-actor duo has the audiences backing for their amicable camaraderie.

Produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will take off exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

