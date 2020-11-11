Soorarai Pottru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Suriya's most awaited film Soorarai Pottru is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (October 12, 2020). The action drama directed by Sudha Kongara has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy much before its release on the OTT platform. Soorarai Pottru has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Talking about the film, the Suriya-starrer was earlier scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 21, 2020, but was later postponed due to a delay over obtaining the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Indian Air Force. Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru made on a budget of Rs 20 crore has reportedly sold its digital rights to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 45-50 crore. The satellite rights of the film have been sold to Sun TV for Rs 15 crore.

Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the film has Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The film also has an ensemble cast including Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal and Jackie Shroff. The other cast members include Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna.

Soorarai Pottru: Four Reasons Why Suriya's Film Is A MUST WATCH!

Soorarai Pottru: Here's What Suriya Did To Look Like An 18-Year-Old Boy In Sudha Kongara's Film