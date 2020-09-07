Soorarai Pottru: GV Prakash Announces A Thrilling Update On The Suriya Starrer

Fans and followers of Suriya can't wait to witness his highly awaited film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video from October 30. Well, looks like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a huge success with its unconventional entry on OTT platform.

To build some hype around the release date, the makers have decided to drop a few updates for the fans of the actor. Wondering what it is about? Let us tell you that the music director of the film GV Prakash has unveiled an exciting update about three songs from the movie, which are yet to be released. Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, "3 amazing songs left in #sooraraipottru to release..updates from production soon."

It is to be noted that a total of 4 songs have been released so far by the makers that include 'Maara Theme', 'Veyyon Silli', 'Mannurunda' and 'Kaattu Payale'. These songs have already impressed the netizens and are still trending on the list of chartbusters.

On a related note, the makers of the film have sold its streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video for a massive Rs 45-50 crore, and the satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV for Rs 15 crore. Reportedly, the film will have its world television premiere either on Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 on the popular television channel.

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, the action-drama is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Directed by Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara, the Suriya-starrer has been bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The highly-anticipated film will feature an ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna.

