Soorarai Pottru: Here’s What Kollywood Celebs Have To Say About Suriya’s Film
Suriya's much-anticipated film Soorarai Pottru finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today (November 12). The Sudha Kongara's inspirational-drama has been receiving positive reviews from the masses as well as the critics. The story of the film is derived from the life of the retired Army Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.
Ever since the trailer was released, fans have been eager to see Suriya in a different avatar. Apart from the Singam actor, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and others in pivotal roles. Talking about the positive response, Suriya and Sudha Kongara are also being praised by some popular Kollywood celebrities after the release of Soorarai Pottru. Let's have a look:
Vishnu Vishal
"Really proud of SUDHA.. Amazing movie.. Semmaaa performance by @Suriya_offl anna. He lived MAARA... @gvprakash Lit BGM.. Great experience.... @rajsekarpandian congrats.. #SooraraiPottru."
Rathna Kumar
"#SooraraiPottru is an Emotional Biopic. You will root for Maara scene after scene seeing his struggle. Hats off to @Suriya_offl sir who lived his character. He is lit. Sudha mam is terrific in every sense. Congrats to Entire passionate team. THIS WILL FLY HIGH."
Mohan G Kshatriyan
"#SooraraiPottru international content... Motivational.. Hats off to director sudha mam.. A socialist will win if he had true dreams & even his people will support him through crowd funding to make him win.. Congrats @Suriya_offl sir.. Your career best movie. @gvprakash Sema BGM."
Yogi Babu
"Yes you won sir @Suriya_offl Awesome acting sir One of the best movies in 2020 #SooraraiPottru must be celebrated in theatres."
JSK Satishkumar
"#SooraraiPottru a must watch film after a long time can connect #mara among ourselves @Suriya_offl performance Vera level @gvprakash steals the show congrats #SudhaKongara @2D_ENTPVTLTD for giving such a wonderful film."
Also Read : Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: This Suriya Starrer Is Born To Fly High!
Also Read : Soorarai Pottru: Four Reasons Why Suriya's Film Is A MUST WATCH!