Soorarai Pottru: Here’s What Kollywood Celebs Have To Say About Suriya’s Film

Vishnu Vishal

"Really proud of SUDHA.. Amazing movie.. Semmaaa performance by @Suriya_offl anna. He lived MAARA... @gvprakash Lit BGM.. Great experience.... @rajsekarpandian congrats.. #SooraraiPottru."

Rathna Kumar

"#SooraraiPottru is an Emotional Biopic. You will root for Maara scene after scene seeing his struggle. Hats off to @Suriya_offl sir who lived his character. He is lit. Sudha mam is terrific in every sense. Congrats to Entire passionate team. THIS WILL FLY HIGH."

Mohan G Kshatriyan

"#SooraraiPottru international content... Motivational.. Hats off to director sudha mam.. A socialist will win if he had true dreams & even his people will support him through crowd funding to make him win.. Congrats @Suriya_offl sir.. Your career best movie. @gvprakash Sema BGM."

Yogi Babu

"Yes you won sir @Suriya_offl Awesome acting sir One of the best movies in 2020 #SooraraiPottru must be celebrated in theatres."

JSK Satishkumar

"#SooraraiPottru a must watch film after a long time can connect #mara among ourselves @Suriya_offl performance Vera level @gvprakash steals the show congrats #SudhaKongara @2D_ENTPVTLTD for giving such a wonderful film."