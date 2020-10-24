Soorarai Pottru New Release Date: Suriya Starrer To Hit The Screens On Diwali 2020?

After announcing the postponement of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, the makers have now updated the actor's fans and followers with good news. One of the producers of the film Rajsekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment took to his social media handle to break the news that the film has received NOC (No Objection Certificate) from India Air Force.

He also hinted at the film's new release date with emojis of Diya (lamp) that suggests that the film will have a massive release on Amazon Prime Video, on the special occasion of Diwali. Sharing the joy, Rajsekar tweeted, "We got the NOC #SooraraiPottru #AnbaanaFans Get ready for updates and new release date!! Festival of Lights." As per the tweet, the updates regarding the trailer and release of the film will be out soon.

We got the NOC 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 #SooraraiPottru #AnbaanaFans Get ready for updates and new release date!! Festival of Lights 🪔🪔🪔 — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) October 23, 2020

Though the film's release was earlier scheduled for October 30, 2020, the makers had to push the date further owing to pending approvals from the Indian Air Force. Suriya had also released a statement regarding the same. In the statement, he had written about the postponement as, "Unfortunately, the wait for the film's release will now be a little longer than anticipated. However, what pains me is how eagerly my well-wishers were waiting for this but we seem to have no other option. I personally hope that my well-wishers will take this in good spirit, with love and faith."

Suriya also released a friendship song from the film titled 'Aagasam' composed by GV Prakash.

The action-drama directed by Sudha Kongara is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru has an ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna.

Soorarai Pottru Pre-Release Business: Suriya Starrer Makes Huge Profit!

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Gets U Certificate, Fans Say, 'Vere Level!'