Soorarai Pottru Postponed: Suriya Reveals The Real Reason By Sharing Official Statement

Suriya's much-awaited film Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara was scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020. Ever since Suriya announced the release date of the highly-anticipated film, fans were damn excited to watch it on OTT platform. However, the Singam actor recently shocked his fans by announcing that Soorarai Pottru will not release on October 30.

Well, after the announcement, fans raised many questions on social media and asked the makers as well as Suriya about the film's postponement. Amidst all the chaos on social media, Suriya finally opened up about the decision about Soorarai Pottru's release and revealed the real reason behind it.

Suriya shared a note on Twitter, in which he revealed that the film has been postponed. In the note, he stated that some procedures and permissions are needed to be taken from national security. Moreover, several NOCs are still pending for approval.

Suriya's official statement reads, "Dear well wishers, my fellow brothers & sisters, It's not everyday I choose to share my thoughts with you in a letter. But in these unprecedented times, a situation has arisen where I stand before you with an open heart and a transplant mind. Because you have stood by me all the way to where I am now, and you deserve nothing but love, appreciation and truth."

"When we started 'Soorarai Pottru' we thought the only challenges we would face will be shooting at never-before-shot-locations, working with people of different languages and bringing in personnel with different skill sets to bring alive the magnificent world of Maara. Though easily said, it was a mammoth task to execute," he added.

While revealing the reason, Suriya said, "As you all know SP is a story set in aviation industry. So we had to deal with numerous procedures and permissions, because it's a matter of national security and we were dealing with real Indian Air Force aircrafts and security. A few new NOCs are still pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else!"

Suriya got emotional while addressing his fans in the letter. He said that the film is very close to his heart, but unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer than anticipated. It is quite a painful situation for Suriya as well as his fans to wait.

"While we get ready, I leave you here with this short peek into Maara's world. We will be back with the trailer and lots more soon!! This letter comes with a beautiful 'Friendship song' which is dedicated to our friendship, love and affection. Love and gratitude," Suriya concluded.

Also Read : Soorarai Pottru Release: Suriya Starrer Might Not Hit The Screens On Oct 30; Here's Why

Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Karunas, Urvashi and others in the pivotal roles. For the unversed, the film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Also Read : Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Suriya To Treat His Fans With A Massive Update Soon?