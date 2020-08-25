Soorarai Pottru Pre-Release Business: Suriya Starrer Makes Huge Profit!

The highly-anticipated Soorarai Pottru has become the first Tamil big-budget movie to opt for direct-to-OTT release. The Suriya-starrer will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video from October 30. Well, let us tell you that the makers of the action-thriller are leaving no stone unturned as the film has two more months to go for its grand release.

For the uninitiated, Soorarai Pottru has been made on a budget of Rs 20 crore with Suriya's remuneration being Rs 25 crore, which eventually makes the total budget of the movie as Rs 45 crore.

It is to be noted that the makers of the film have sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video for a massive Rs 45-50 crore. The satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV for Rs 15 crore. On a related note, the film will have its world television premiere either on diwali 2020 or pongal 2021 on the popular television channel.

Coming back to the film's pre-release business, Soorarai Pottru has made a whopping Rs 10 crore with its Hindi dubbing rights, while it has garnered another Rs 10 crore by selling the Hindi remake rights. The total business i.e. the profit attained by the Suriya-starrer much before its release, is Rs 80 crore, which is a good amount for a big hero movie. Well now, film analysts and many other filmmakers are eyeing the big release, to see how the big-budget film performs on the video streaming platform. If the film clicks among the audiences and fans, many other makers might also opt for the unconventional method, which has become the only option during the 'new-normal' situation.

Here's the breakdown of the Soorarai Pottru pre release business

Budget- 20 crore

Suriya salary- 25 crore

Total budget- 45 crore

Sold to Amazon for- 45 to 50 crore

Satellite rights Sun TV- 15 crore

Hindi dubbing rights- 10 crore

Hindi remake rights- 10 crore

Total business- 80 crore

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, the action-drama helmed by Sudha Kongara is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will have Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles.

