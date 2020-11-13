Soorarai Pottru: Real Maara GR Gopinath Impressed With Suriya, Says Actor Is Powerful In The Film

The Soorarai Pottru team is basking in the success of their film. The film directed by Sudha Kongara was released recently (November 12) on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, the film garnered huge appreciation from the audiences and critics upon the massive release.

Interestingly, the film has also earned the OTT blockbuster status within 24 hours of its release. If reports are to be believed, the action-drama is on its way to cross 100 million views on Amazon Prime Video.

The film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan is quite an engaging one which is indeed high on dreams. Well, who could be the best critic to talk about the film than the real Maara himself? Interestingly, Gopinath took to his social media handle recently to share his views about Soorarai Pottru. Expressing that he couldn't help laughing and crying on family scenes of the film, the retired Army captain said, "Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster. Yes watched it last night. Couldn't help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories."

Sorarai potru ..Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real roller coaster.

Yes watched it last night. Couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Gopinath added that Suriya as Maara is powerful in the uplifting story and tweeted, "And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom."

And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

He also appreciated Aparna Balamurali for her impressive portrayal as his wife Bhargavi in Soorarai Pottru and wrote,"The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be."

The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out , of a woman who had her own mind , strong but soft , feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Further, he congratulated the team for their admirable venture and director Sudha Kongara for balancing the roles of the two lead actors. He tweeted, "And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heartwarming way."

And kudos and big salute to Director Sudha , to have balanced very deftly a male centric story lead by Suriya by portraying a wife acted by Aparna who was a powerful counter balance in an inspiring and heartwarming way — Capt GR Gopinath (@CaptGopinath) November 13, 2020

Well, the fans are totally thrilled with Capt GR Gopinath's review on Soorarai Pottru, which is now trending on social media. Interestingly, Suriya has responded to Gopinath's tweet as he wrote, "Dearest Captain! So happy and excited you liked it!!!! Our small way of paying respect to what you believed in and what you did for our country! Hoping many more will be inspired."

On a related note, the film Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, also has an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna.

Soorarai Pottru To Cross 100 Million Views Within The First Weekend: Earns OTT Blockbuster Status!

Soorarai Pottru Movie Review: This Suriya Starrer Is Born To Fly High!