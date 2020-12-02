Soorarai Pottru: Samantha Akkineni Reviews Suriya Starrer; Calls It ‘Film Of The Year’

Samantha Akkineni Reviews Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Samantha took to Twitter and wrote, "Film of the year #SooraraiPottru . What a gem.. @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @Aparnabala2 Cherry blossom.. @PrimeVideoIN .. Outstanding .. just the inspiration I needed."

Praises From Other Stars For Soorarai Pottru

Not only Samantha Akkineni, but stars like Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Vignesh Shivan, Lakshmi Manchu, Satya Dev, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and others also praised Suriya's performance. Notably, the Kollywood star thanked them all on Twitter.

10 Crore Views On Amazon Prime Video

According to a latest update, the Suriya-starrer has reportedly garnered 10 crore views combining all 4 languages on Amazon Prime Video. For the unversed, the film was released on the OTT platform on November 12, 2020, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

About Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the Sudha Kongara directorial also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles. The Suriya-starrer was supposed to release in theatres on April 9, 2020, but the makers postponed it and eventually released the film on OTT platform due to the Coronavirus pandemic.