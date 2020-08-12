    For Quick Alerts
      Soorarai Pottru: The Run Time Of The Suriya Starrer Is Out!

      Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer is all set to have a grand release once the theaters reopen. The movie, which is directed by Sudha Kongara was originally supposed to release in summer 2020 but is now postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, the run time and other details regarding Soorarai Pottru final cut are here.

      According to the reports published on the censor board official website, the Suriya starrer has a total run time of 153 minutes (2 hours and 33 minutes). Soorarai Pottru has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board, with zero cuts. But, a few offensive words have been replaced or muted in the final cut.

      Earlier, it was speculated that Soorarai Pottru might get a direct OTT release, after Suriya's fallout with the theater owners. But the actor himself put an end to the speculations later and confirmed that the movie will hit the theaters for sure. 'There is nothing like getting a grand theatrical release for your film. I'm eagerly waiting to watch Soorarai Pottru in the theater', said the actor.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
