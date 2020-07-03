    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Soorarai Pottru: The Suriya Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date?

      By
      |

      Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The release of the project has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. If the latest reports are to be true, the makers have finally zeroed in a release date of Soorarai Pottru.

      As per the updates, Suriya and his team have decided to push the release of the Sudha Konagara directorial to the first quarter of 2021. The makers are aiming a Republic day release for the movie. If they fail to release the Suriya starrer to release on January 26, 2020, the project will then hit the theaters by the first week of February 2021.

      Soorarai Pottru: The Suriya Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date?

      The highly anticipated project had recently completed the censor board formalities, and bagged a clean U certificate. Reportedly, the censor board members were mightily impressed with Suriya's performance in the movie. According to the updates, the actor has simply excelled as Nedumaraan Rajangam in the movie and his performance in the emotional scenes is totally mindblowing.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X