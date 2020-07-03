Soorarai Pottru: The Suriya Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date?

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The release of the project has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. If the latest reports are to be true, the makers have finally zeroed in a release date of Soorarai Pottru.

As per the updates, Suriya and his team have decided to push the release of the Sudha Konagara directorial to the first quarter of 2021. The makers are aiming a Republic day release for the movie. If they fail to release the Suriya starrer to release on January 26, 2020, the project will then hit the theaters by the first week of February 2021.

The highly anticipated project had recently completed the censor board formalities, and bagged a clean U certificate. Reportedly, the censor board members were mightily impressed with Suriya's performance in the movie. According to the updates, the actor has simply excelled as Nedumaraan Rajangam in the movie and his performance in the emotional scenes is totally mindblowing.