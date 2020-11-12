Soorarai Pottru To Cross 100 Million Views Within The First Weekend: Earns OTT Blockbuster Status!

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer has earned the OTT blockbuster status, just within the first 24 hours of its release. The latest reports suggest that Soorarai Pottru will soon cross the 100-Million views on Amazon Prime Video. If things go at the same rate, the Sudha Kongara directorial will cross the 100 Million views mark within the first weekend of its release.

The Suriya starrer is said to be the first South Indian direct-to-OTT film to achieve this rare foot. According to the latest reports, Soorarai Pottru has crossed over 55 Million views within the first 24 hours of its release, which is also a new record. The Suriya starrer, which was premiered on November 12 at midnight as a Deepavali special release, has thus also emerged as one of the most-loved Tamil films of recent times.

Laxmii, the recently released Akshay Kumar starrer, and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara have crossed 100 and 75 Million views respectively, within the first 24 hours of its release. In that case, Soorarai Pottru has also emerged as the first Tamil film to cross the 50-Million views mark within the first 24 hours. The Suriya starrer has been equally loved by both the audiences and critics.

