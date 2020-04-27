Soorarai Pottru To Go The OTT Way Ditching Theatrical Release? Read Deets Inside!

We reported that Suriya's recent production venture, Ponmagal Vandhal's, OTT entry might create trouble for the actor's Soorarai Pottru release. It was said that the news about the exclusive online streaming of the Jyothika-starrer irked the Theatre Owners Association, which decided not to screen Suriya's movie and films produced by his production company 2D films, in their theatres.

Giving a brand new shock to them, it is rumoured that Soorarai Pottru might also release directly on the OTT platform, ditching theatrical release. There is also a buzz doing the rounds that Amazon Prime has approached the makers of the action-drama film, but they rejected the offer. Well, we will have to wait and watch if the American company will be able to lure the makers for the OTT release. If things go well and good between the parties, Soorarai Pottru not releasing in theatres might hugely affect the theatre owners. The actor hasn't officially announced any information about the release yet.

Talking about Ponmagal Vandhal, the release hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet. If the makers go ahead with the decision, the Jyothika-starrer will become the first Tamil film to get a direct OTT release. Ponmagal Vandhal is expected to stream on Amazon Prime from May first week. The movie also features Bhagyaraj, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, the movie has Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the thriller is bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment. The movie is based on the life of Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath, and will have Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash and, the makers have released four tracks from the movie- Maara theme, Veyyon Silli, Mannurunda, and Kaattu Payale.

Soorarai Pottru Release In Trouble? Theatre Owners Association Decides Not To Screen 2D Movies?