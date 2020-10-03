Soorarai Pottru Trailer: Suriya To Treat His Fans With A Massive Update Soon?

Fans and followers of Suriya are gearing up to witness the massive release of Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020. It is said that the makers have not left any stone unturned, to make the thriller a highly successful one.

As per the latest reports, a 2-minute trailer of the film will be out in the coming week (between October 4 to 10, 2020), to thrill the fans and keep up their excitement for the big release. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers' side.

For the uninitiated, a teaser of Soorarai Pottru was released on January 7, 2020, which saw a brave and vigorous Suriya essaying the role of Nedumaran Rajangam aka Maara. The 1-minute-17-second video that briefed the story of an ordinary man with an extraordinary dream, received high appreciation from the netizens and has so far crossed 13 million+ views on YouTube. Well, with the rumour doing the rounds about the trailer release, fans are expecting a mass treat from Suriya soon.

Talking about the pre-release business of the film, which was the hot topic since the announcement of its direct-to-OTT release, Soorarai Pottru has made a whopping Rs 10 crore with its Hindi dubbing rights, while it has garnered another Rs 10 crore by selling the Hindi remake rights. The total business i.e. the profit attained by the Suriya-starrer much before its release, is Rs 80 crore, which is an impressive amount for a big hero movie.

Meanwhile, the action-drama helmed by Sudha Kongara is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru will have Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles.

Soorarai Pottru Pre-Release Business: Suriya Starrer Makes Huge Profit!

Soorarai Pottru: Suriya-Sudha Kongara's Action Drama To Release On Amazon Prime On October 30!