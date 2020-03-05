    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Soorarai Pottru: Veyyon Silli Lyrical Video Crosses 5 Million Views!

      By
      |

      Veyyon Silli, the romantic number from the upcoming Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is unarguably one of the most loved Tamil movie songs of recent times. The song which was released in February 2020 had instantly emerged as a chartbuster. As per the latest updates, Veyyon Silli lyrical video has now crossed 5 Million views.

      The exciting news was revealed through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The latest updates suggest that Veyyon Silli lyrical video has crossed 5.1 Million views and 219 K likes on YouTube, within the first two weeks of its release. The song promo video, on the other hand, has crossed 4.5 Million views so far.

      Soorarai Pottru: Veyyon Silli Song Video Crosses 5 Million Views

      The song promo video which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali has been widely accepted by the Tamil movie audiences. Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to the song which has taken social media by storm.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X