Soorarai Pottru: Veyyon Silli Lyrical Video Crosses 5 Million Views!

Veyyon Silli, the romantic number from the upcoming Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is unarguably one of the most loved Tamil movie songs of recent times. The song which was released in February 2020 had instantly emerged as a chartbuster. As per the latest updates, Veyyon Silli lyrical video has now crossed 5 Million views.

The exciting news was revealed through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The latest updates suggest that Veyyon Silli lyrical video has crossed 5.1 Million views and 219 K likes on YouTube, within the first two weeks of its release. The song promo video, on the other hand, has crossed 4.5 Million views so far.

The song promo video which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali has been widely accepted by the Tamil movie audiences. Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to the song which has taken social media by storm.