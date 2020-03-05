Soorarai Pottru: Veyyon Silli Lyrical Video Crosses 5 Million Views!

Veyyon Silli, the romantic number from the upcoming Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is unarguably one of the most loved Tamil movie songs of recent times. The song which was released in February 2020 had instantly emerged as a chartbuster. As per the latest updates, Veyyon Silli lyrical video has now crossed 5 Million views.

The exciting news was revealed through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The latest updates suggest that Veyyon Silli lyrical video has crossed 5.1 Million views and 219 K likes on YouTube, within the first two weeks of its release. The song promo video, on the other hand, has crossed 4.5 Million views so far.

The song promo video which features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali has been widely accepted by the Tamil movie audiences. Veyyon Silli, which is a romantic number, is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan has lent voice to the song which has taken social media by storm.

Soorarai Pottru, which marks Suriya's first collaboration with Irudhi Suttru fame director Sudha Kongara, is an autobiographical drama which is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The Veyyon Silli song was revealed by the lead actor and his team mid-air, as the makers are planning to do the promotions based on the theme of the movie.

Earlier, it was reported that Soorarai Pottru will hit the theatres on April 14, 2020. But the latest reports suggest that the makers have decided to postpone the release to May 1, 2020, Labourers Day. If the reports are to be believed, the team decided to push the release as the post-production works of the movie are yet to be finished. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement on the release date of the project.

