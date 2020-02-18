Soorarai Pottru vs Master: Suriya Avoids Box Office Clash With Vijay

Suriya who was last seen in action thriller Kaappaan is now all set to bring his next film, Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the film's music is composed by GV Prakash.

Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Besides Suriya, Soorarai Pottru also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Kaali Venkat and Karunaas in key roles.

Amidst all, speculation that Suriya's Soorarai Pottru was initially planned to release on April 9, 2020, on occasion of Tamil New Year, is doing the rounds. However, the makers have reportedly pushed the release date and it'll now release on April 14, 2020. On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru averted the clash with Vijay-starrer Master which will release on April 9, 2020.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, it is now considered as one of the most awaited films of Suriya's career.