SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues To Be Stable, Shares Son SP Charan In Latest Health Update

National Award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmnayam's health condition continues to be stable as per the latest (August 27) health update given by son SP Charan. Sharing that the doctors have started SPB's physiotherapy session, he said, "Reports from the hospital have been very uneventful.. which means dad is continuing to be stable and on the recovery path. That is a good sign..they have done a session of physiotherapy today also."

Charan added that he is grateful to the doctors at the hospital and the fans and followers of SBP who have been constantly praying for the veteran singer. Stating that no news is good news, the Vizhithiru actor said, "I am grateful to the doctors at the MGM Health Centre and each one of you, who have been praying, showing your appreciation and love and concern for my father. Hopefully, there will be more updates in the future, but as I say no news is a good news. So dad continues to be healthy and he continues to be on a positive path to recovery. Thank you all for the prayers."

Well, let us tell you that in the update dated August 26, SP Charan had stated that there is a slight improvement in the 74-year-old singer's lungs, and he is comfortable without sedation. He also revealed that the legendary singer is responding to music and is also trying to sing. Charan had said, "He is listening to music, he is tapping to the music, he is trying to sing..these are all very good signs of dad's recovery."

For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating.

