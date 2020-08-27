SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Listening To Music And Trying To Sing, Says Son SP Charan In Latest Update

Celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition is better compared to the previous days and is improving as per the latest health update (26 August 2020) given by son SP Charan. In a 2-minute-48-second video shared on his social media handle, the actor-singer revealed that there is an improvement in SPB's lungs and his response to no sedation is good.

Charan said, "He (SPB) is doing much better than he was doing day before yesterday when I saw him. There is a slight improvement in the lungs is what the doctor has said, his response to no sedation is good. He is feeling very comfortable without the sedation and they (medical team) are very positive and happy that the recovery has taken the first step. We are hoping that there are plenty more steps. Though it might not be a complete fast run ..slow and steady dad has taken the first step to recovery."



SP Charan went on to say that he met SPB and explained that the 'Yeh Nenje' singer tried to write something to communicate, but couldn't hold the pen properly. He added, "I did visit father. He was more awake today than day before yesterday.. and he responded much better than yesterday. He did try to write something to communicate to me but he still not able to hold the pen properly. But I believe, during this week, he will be able to write to communicate."

Sharing other good news with fans and followers of SP Balasubrahmanyam, his son revealed that the 74-year-old singer is responding to music and is also trying to sing. "He is listening to music, he is tapping to the music, he is trying to sing..these are all very good signs of dad's recovery. Thank you all for the concern, love, affection and prayers that you all have showered upon him. We as a family are grateful to every single individual", Charan added.

For the uninitiated, SP Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating.

