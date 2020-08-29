SP Balasubrahmanyam Progressing Towards Good Health, Shares Son SP Charan In Latest Health Update

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is progressing towards good health and there is improvement in his lungs as per the latest (August 28) health update by son SP Charan.

Sharing that the update would be very brief he said, "My father is progressing slowly towards good health. There is little improvement in the lungs better than yesterday and the day before. So its all positive signs. The doctors are confident."

Charan thanked SPB's fans and followers for the prayers and concern for the 74-year-old singer. He said, "I would like to thank for the prayers, wishes and concerns towards my dad. Once more I request please keep the prayers coming."

On a related note, the latest health bulletin was released on Friday (August 28), in which the authorities shared that the singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The bulletin read, "SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

The six-time National Award-winner SP Balasubrahmanyam was taken to Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he was tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, after which his health condition started deteriorating. Notably, a unique mass prayer by fans of SPB and Kollywood celebs including senior director Bharathiraja, Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth was held a few days back.

