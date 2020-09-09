SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Clinical Condition Requires Extended Stay In ICU, Says Latest Health Bulletin

As per the latest (September 9, 2020) bulletin released by Chennai's MGM Healthcare, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition is stable and responsive, but requires an extended stay in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

The statement read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare remains stable and continues to require ventilator and ECMO support. He remains awake, responsive and his vital parameters are satisfactory. His current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

Earlier, SPB's son SP Charan had shared that the singer has tested negative for COVID-19 but still remains under ventilator. He had said, "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator, but unfortunately, we are still not at that point we actually could rid him off the ventilator. But the good news is dad is COVID negative, but it doesn't matter as we are hoping and expecting the lungs to heal fast. They are healing but they are taking some time."

Charan had also added that SPB is communicating through writings and is looking forward to the season's IPL (Indian Premier League), as he is enjoying watching cricket and tennis on his iPad.

On a related note, SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating. A unique prayer meet spearheaded by senior director Bharathiraja was held recently for the speedy recovery of the legendary singer. The director was joined by fans and several celebs of the industry including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Ilayaraja and KS Chithra among others.

