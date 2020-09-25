SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Funeral Might Take Place At His Red Hills Farmhouse In Chennai

The entire country, including the film fraternity is mourning the loss of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday (September 25, 2020) after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

The late singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5, with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition deteriorated. Though he tried to bounce back after a few days and was tested negative on September 4, 2020, SPB breathed his last today, leaving millions of his fans and followers in extreme pain. He was 74.

As the singer was declared negative for Coronavirus, his family will be able to take his body to their residence in Nungambakkam. As per reports, the funeral will most likely take place on Friday evening or Saturday morning at his Red Hills farmhouse in Chennai.

Several celebs from the film industry like Kamal Haasan, Bharathiraja, Ilayaraja will be paying their last respects to him during the funeral. Innumerable fans of SPB are also hoping to see him for the last time. It is to be noted that a confirmation has not yet come about the same, as the current situation is different due to the ongoing COVID-19 fear.

Coming back to the official release of MGM Healthcare about the singer, it read, "In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours."

From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, several celebs across the country have expressed condolences to the family of the legendary singer through their respective social media handles. SPB is survived by wife Savithri, and children SP Charan and Pallavi.

