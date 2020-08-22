SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Condition Is Stable, Says Latest Health Bulletin Of Hospital

As per the latest health bulletin of MGM Healthcare Chennai dated August 21, 2020, the health condition of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is currently stable. The 74-year-old singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health report read, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable."

The bulletin released late in the evening yesterday, also added that the medical team of experts are keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters of the 'Po Pookum Oosai' singer. It further said, "Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru SP Balasubhrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress."

SP Charan, son of SP Balasubrahmanyam, who on day-to-day basis updates the fans and followers about the singer's health through his Instagram account said, "The hospital has mentioned the word stable today, he was critical until yesterday. Today's press release of the hospital says he is stable. They didn't use the word critical, but that doesn't mean he is completely recovered. What it means is there are no complications, his vitals are working fine."

Watch the video here

The actor further added that the family has complete faith and confidence in the medical team and the prayers being showered on the veteran singer. He said, "We are very glad and happy today that he is being listed as stable. I again thank each and everyone for their prayers, love and concern that you have showered upon my father and family. Keep the prayer coming. There is a long road of recovery, but a sure road of recovery. Thank you all."

For the uninitiated, SPB was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer himself had revealed the news of him being diagnosed with Coronavirus through his social media handle. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on August 13, after his health condition deteriorated.

