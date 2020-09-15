SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Lungs Are Improving, Shares SP Charan In Latest Health Update

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is on a recovery path as his lungs are improving as per the latest update by his son SP Charan.

Sharing more about his health condition, Charan said, "There have been lot of improvements in dad's health. His lungs are improving. There is visible repairs in the x-ray that we can see and also the physiotherapy is going on very well. He is being an active participant in the physiotherapy. The doctors have tried and sat him up. He is able to sit for 15-20 minutes. And they are also going to start oral feeding. So everything is looking good. He continues to be stable and the improvement continues."

SP Charan concluded the video by thanking all fans and followers of the 74-year-old singer, and also added that he is praying for everyone, as they pray, shower love and show concern for his father and family. Earlier in an update, the Saroja actor had shared that SPB has tested negative for COVID-19.

Notably, there were speculations doing the rounds that SP Balasubrahmanyam may get discharged in the coming days and might also undergo a lung transplant. Though it was not confirmed either by the hospital or the health updates shared by Charan, the rumour went viral on social media with several of his fans believing it and wishing him a speedy recovery. Later, the spokesperson of the hospital rubbished the rumour and said that SPB is not undergoing any lung transplantation.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Not Undergoing Lung Transplantation; Hospital Refutes Rumours

SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Listening To Music And Trying To Sing, Says Son SP Charan In Latest Update