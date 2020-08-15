SP Balasubrahmanyam's Wife Savitri Subrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Hospital

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old is in a critical condition and has been admitted to ICU under life support from yesterday (August 14, 2020). As per the latest reports, Balasubrahmanyam's wife Savitri Subrahmanyam has also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sources close to the SPB family, Savitri tested positive for coronavirus recently and has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Even though there is not any further update regarding her health condition, the sources suggest that her health condition is stable. However, we are awaiting the official statement from the SPB family.

To the uninitiated, SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, a week ago with a video message posted on his official social media pages. The veteran singer's health condition worsened on August 14, 2020, and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under life support. Later, his son, the popular singer-producer SPB Charan confirmed that his father is stable, with a twitter post.