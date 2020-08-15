    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SP Balasubrahmanyam's Wife Savitri Subrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Hospital

      By
      |

      SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old is in a critical condition and has been admitted to ICU under life support from yesterday (August 14, 2020). As per the latest reports, Balasubrahmanyam's wife Savitri Subrahmanyam has also tested positive for COVID-19.

      According to the sources close to the SPB family, Savitri tested positive for coronavirus recently and has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment. Even though there is not any further update regarding her health condition, the sources suggest that her health condition is stable. However, we are awaiting the official statement from the SPB family.

      SP Balasubrahmanyams Wife Savitri Subrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To The Hospital

      To the uninitiated, SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, a week ago with a video message posted on his official social media pages. The veteran singer's health condition worsened on August 14, 2020, and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under life support. Later, his son, the popular singer-producer SPB Charan confirmed that his father is stable, with a twitter post.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X