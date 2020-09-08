SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests COVID-19 Negative; Son SP Charan Says ‘He Is Writing And Communicating'

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who was hospitalized recently after being tested positive for COVID-19 is currently on the path to recovery. As per the latest (September 7, 2020) update shared by his son SP Charan on social media, the singer has tested negative but still remains under ventilator.

Sharing that the team of doctors was expecting an improvement in the lungs of SPB so they could remove him from the ventilator, Charan said, "We were hoping for a very good news over the weekend. We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were to a certain point where we could remove the ventilator, but unfortunately, we are still not at that point we actually could rid him off the ventilator. But the good news is dad is COVID negative, but it doesn't matter as we are hoping and expecting the lungs to heal fast. They are healing but they are taking some time."

The Saroja actor went on to say that SP Balasubrahmanyam is communicating through writings and is also looking forward to the season's IPL (Indian Premier League), as he is enjoying watching cricket and tennis on his iPad. Charan further added, "Over the weekend we did have a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is happy that the seasons have started. He is looking forward for IPL and he is writing and communicating a lot. He is not in sedation. He is clear and bright. The physiotherapy is going on as planned."

The 1-minute-57-second video ended with SP Charan thanking his father's fans and followers across the world for keeping the 74-year-old singer in their prayers.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition started deteriorating.

