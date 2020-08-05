SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘I Am Perfectly Alright Except Cold & Fever’

Popular Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB has tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old singer is admitted in the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai. He confirmed the same on Wednesday morning through a video uploaded on his official Facebook handle.

In the Facebook live video, SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed that he is recovering and will be discharged in two days. He also stated that he had only cold, but over the last three days, he had chest congestion and fever.

SP Balasubrahmanyam said, "In last two to three days, I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Phlegm forming and then cold and fever on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. So they said it was just a mild, mild, mild, very mild positive of the corona. They said you can stay home and self-quarantine yourself and take these medications, so you'll be alright. But, I didn't want to do that. It's very tough in the place with all the family. They are very concerned, they can't leave you alone. So, I got admitted to the hospital."

The singer also asked people to avoid calling him as he is required to take rest. SP Balasubrahmanyam requested, "All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me. I am in good hands and I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please, don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In the next two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. A lot of people have been calling me. I couldn't attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won't be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine."

SP Balasubrahmanyam is one of the legendary singers in Indian cinema. He has sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages. During the lockdown, the singer had composed and sung a song for Coronavirus awareness.

Hope SPB gets well soon!