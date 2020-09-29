SP Charan On Ajith’s Absence At SPB’s Funeral: How Does It Matter If He Comes In Person Or Not?

Ajith’s Absence At SPB’s Funeral

Unfortunately, several other actors were questioned for their absence at the funeral, especially Thala Ajith, who is a close friend of SP Charan and has been associated with the family for many years. A lot of netizens quizzed the actor as to why he wasn't present at the time when his friend needed him the most.

SP Charan Reacts To Ajith’s Absence At SPB’s Funeral

Well now, SP Charan has backed Ajith as he responded to the same during a recent media interaction. He said, "Why should I respond to such comments? Ajith is a friend of mine. He was friendly with my dad too. If Ajith is grieving, he must be grieving at home. How does it matter if he comes in person or not? How does it matter if he has spoken to me or not? Why do you even want to turn his absence at dad's funeral an issue? This is not even an issue at the moment. I lost my dad. The world lost SPB. We all need some time to grieve and get back on our feet. Please allow us to do that."

Did Sumanth Raman Take A Jibe At Ajith?

It is to be noted that TV anchor Sumanth Raman had tweeted, "When those benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than Actor Vijay chose to stay away, this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed", which apparently didn't go down well with Ajith fans who slammed Sumanth for his tweet. Later, he clarified that his tweet was not mean for specific people as he wrote, "There is no disrespect meant to anyone. It is their choice to go or not especially with Covid around. I am just pointing out a fact. But why are only fans of one particular star getting agitated and abusive?? So many didn't go."

SPB’s Demise

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, at Chennai's MGM Healthcare after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. His last rites were performed at his Red Hills Farmhouse in Chennai and was cremated with state honours as announced by the Tamil Nadu government. He was 74.