STR Gives His Nod To Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa fans can now rejoice as STR aka Simbu is very much in for the second instalment of the project. Earlier, there were rumours that R Madhavan will be stepping into Simbu's shoes in the sequel to Gautham Vasudev Menon's celebrated 2010 film. It was rumoured that there were issues between Simbu and the director during the shoot of Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada mainly due to the pending remuneration of the actor. Well, looks like the duo has buried the hatchet and teamed up again for the eagerly awaiting fans.

The movie tentatively titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, will have STR and Trisha Krishna flaunting remarkable chemistry on-screen yet again. Sources close to the actor have revealed that STR was emotionally moved reading the first few dialogues of the short film penned by the director, and has requested him to write a script for a longer version. He has also promised the ace filmmaker that he is ready to give dates for the sequel at any time he wants.

Sources also said that the director had sent necessary equipment to shoot at the actors' residences and the duo has finished shooting their respective scenes.

On a related note, Oscar award-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Trisha took to her social media handle to announce the same. She wrote, "Isaipuyal @arrahman to score music for GVM's #KarthikDialSeythaYenn. #STR @trishtrashers."

Recently, the makers of the film released the teaser which went viral on social media. In the teaser, Trisha as Jessie can be seen motivating Karthik to write for his upcoming film. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the much-awaited short film. Well, we can't keep calm with the major follow-up on the sequel. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section below!

Trisha Krishnan Returns As Jessie With Gautham Menon's Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn: Reveals The Teaser!

STR Ready To Shoot For Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

Simbu Cooks Chicken Curry For Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Video Goes Viral