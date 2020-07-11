    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suchitra Deletes Viral Video On TN Custodial Deaths After CB-CID Says Her Narrative Is ‘Baseless’

      By
      |

      In a turn of events, singer Suchitra has taken down her viral video on the infamous Tuticorin double custodial death that sparked several controversies around the case. Her video with strong allegations against police brutality was deleted following CB-CID's (Tamil Nadu Crime Branch- CID) instructions to remove the video from social media.

      suchitra

      The Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) District Police released the CB-CID's notification yesterday that says her narration was baseless and not truly indicative of the real happenings. The notice read, "Recently, a video posted by Ms Suchitra, a south Indian cine singer describing the Santhankulam incident is doing rounds in the social media sites. Ms Suchitra's descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings."

      The notice further added that the singer has exaggerated the events and her allegations are completely imaginary without any proof. "In the video, she falsely exaggerated and sensationalized the chain of events and her allegations seem to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof. Investigation into the case does not find any substance in the allegation. The video is promoting hatred against the police", it further read.

      For the unversed, Suchitra was among the ones to raise voice against the horrifying custodial deaths of Tuticorin. The video she posted on Twitter received support from all corners of the world eventually tightening the noose of the case.

      Jayaraj and Fenix were arrested on June 19, allegedly for keeping their shop open past the permitted hours, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, they were physically tortured and abused. The duo succumbed to injuries in a hospital, where they were taken after their health deteriorated. Fenix died on June 22 while Jayaraj breathed his last on June 23.

      Suchitra Reveals A Kollywood Celeb Offered Her Rs 2 Crore To Promote Video Post Santhankulam Speech

      Justice For Jayaraj & Fenix: Director Hari Regrets Praising Policemen In His Films Including Singam

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X