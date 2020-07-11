Suchitra Deletes Viral Video On TN Custodial Deaths After CB-CID Says Her Narrative Is ‘Baseless’

In a turn of events, singer Suchitra has taken down her viral video on the infamous Tuticorin double custodial death that sparked several controversies around the case. Her video with strong allegations against police brutality was deleted following CB-CID's (Tamil Nadu Crime Branch- CID) instructions to remove the video from social media.

The Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) District Police released the CB-CID's notification yesterday that says her narration was baseless and not truly indicative of the real happenings. The notice read, "Recently, a video posted by Ms Suchitra, a south Indian cine singer describing the Santhankulam incident is doing rounds in the social media sites. Ms Suchitra's descriptive narration of the incident is baseless and is not truly indicative of the real happenings."

The notice further added that the singer has exaggerated the events and her allegations are completely imaginary without any proof. "In the video, she falsely exaggerated and sensationalized the chain of events and her allegations seem to be a figment of imagination and is not backed up by any proof. Investigation into the case does not find any substance in the allegation. The video is promoting hatred against the police", it further read.

For the unversed, Suchitra was among the ones to raise voice against the horrifying custodial deaths of Tuticorin. The video she posted on Twitter received support from all corners of the world eventually tightening the noose of the case.

Jayaraj and Fenix were arrested on June 19, allegedly for keeping their shop open past the permitted hours, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, they were physically tortured and abused. The duo succumbed to injuries in a hospital, where they were taken after their health deteriorated. Fenix died on June 22 while Jayaraj breathed his last on June 23.

