Suchitra Takes A Dig At Rajinikanth For His Late Response To Sathankulam Custodial Deaths

After #blacklivesmatter, the world has yet again united against the Santhankulam custodial murder case. The case took a major turn as soon as singer Suchitra took to her social media handle to condemn the attack and explain the incident that eventually shook the entire world in English. Following her, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles demanding justice for Jayaraj and Fenix.

The latest to join the bandwagon was Rajinikanth, who condemned the custodial deaths of the father-son duo and tweeted that he was shocked beyond belief and demanded that the guilty be punished and should not be spared.

Friends, Inime yaarukellaam evlo late aa kovam varudhu nnu oru count papoma? Veteran actor (angry face) - 1 week. Guys pls keep count #neruppuda #justiceforjayarajandfenix — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 2, 2020

Well, looks like Suchitra who spearheaded the campaign has been irked with the veteran actor's late response, as she took a dig at him. She asked netizens to take note of people who are getting angry so late, after almost a week since the issue surfaced. She tweeted, "Friends, Inime yaarukellaam evlo late aa kovam varudhu nnu oru count papoma? Veteran actor (angry face) - 1 week. Guys pls keep count", which is loosely translates to "Friends, can you please keep a count on people who are getting angry very late? Veteran actor (angry face)- 1 week."

Apparently, the celebrated singer was upset with Rajinikanth's late response to the serious issue. It is to be noted, that the veteran actor has been trolled by the netizens too following his late statement. Earlier, Thalaiva had spoken to Jayaraj and Fenix's family over a phone call and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family.

For the uninitiated, Jayaraj and Fenix died when in Santhankulam police custody, after being physically tortured and abused by the police. The father-son duo who ran a mobile shop in Sathankulam were arrested allegedly for keeping their shop open past the permitted hours owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo succumbed to injuries in a hospital where they were taken after their health deteriorated. Fenix breathed his last on June 22, while Jayaraj died on June 23. In a major development, 5 police officers have been arrested so far and the case has been pushed to CBI.

