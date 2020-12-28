Sulthan Release: Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Hit The Theatres In April 2021?

Not too long ago, Karthi thrilled his innumerable fans and followers with the first look poster of his upcoming film Sulthan. Post the massive release, the fans were expecting the film to hit the theatres on Pongal 2021. However, looks like the makers are not intending to release the film in January. As per reports, the release of Karthi's Sulthan is now pushed to April 2021.

Though an official confirmation regarding the same has not been made by the makers, rumours are rife that the team doesn't want to take a sudden decision about the release as it will have to compete with Vijay's Master, which has already created a lot of hype this year. Notably, the Thalapathy-starrer will become the first big Tamil film to release in theatres post COVID-19 lockdown. Master will be competing with Simbu's Eeswaran at the theatres. Jayam Ravi's Bhoomi is also releasing on Pongal next year. The film will have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coming back to Sulthan, the film directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan marks the Kollywood debut of National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, Karthi had shared a picture from the last day of the shoot with the cast and crew. Thanking the entire team Karthi wrote, "And it's a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It's one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best." In the picture, Rashmika and Karthi were seen slaying the newlywed look.

Sulthan backed by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures will also feature Ponnambalam and Yogi Babu.

