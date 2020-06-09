Suriya And Director Vikram Kumar To Team Up For 24 Part Two?

Suriya, the versatile actor of Tamil cinema is on a signing spree, as we reported earlier. The Soorarai Pottru actor is totally busy in his career and has some promising projects in the pipeline. According to the latest reports, Suriya is joining hands with director Vikram Kumar once again, for the second part of the acclaimed movie 24.

Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview given to Galatta Media, director Vikram Kumar has confirmed that he is already working on 24 Part Two. Even though the filmmaker refrained from revealing whether it is a prequel or a sequel, some credible sources suggest that the upcoming project will be a prequel to 24.

According to the reports, Suriya had asked Vikram Kumar to prepare for a second part, while they were shooting for 24. The actor-director duo had a detailed conversation on the same, during the last schedule shoot of the science-fiction thriller. However, both Suriya and director Vikram were sure that they shouldn't do a part two just for the sake of a sequel.

The filmmaker hinted that he is currently working on the script of the 24 Part Two, and has already finalised the subject of the project. However, Vikram Kumar has also revealed that he has not completed the script despite writing multiple drafts, as he was not satisfied. He feels that the part two will only work if it has a very strong script like 24.