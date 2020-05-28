Suriya And Jyotika Love To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Films; The Gulabo Sitabo Actor Reacts

Suriya and Jyotika are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Ponmagal Vandhal. The film starring Jyotika in the lead role, is the first Tamil film to be released directly on an OTT platform.

Due to the lockdown, the Kollywood's most lovable couple is using digital platforms to promote the film. Recently, in an interview with one of the leading portals, Suriya and Jyotika revealed that they have mutual love and respect for each other's work. Suriya said, "We are in a joint family set-up and we are always busy at home."

"This has also been a time to bond with our families. We are playing board-games, eating together, doing fitness classes together and having long chats in the nights with kids and family," Jyotika added.

Due to the lockdown, people are watching films and web series on the internet. When asked about the same, Jyotika said, "We watched the series everyone liked, 'Money Heist'. Both of us liked it, too."

The duo also revealed that they love to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's movies. Suriya and Jyotika said, "We also saw 'Thappad'. It was great and I loved the film. We also watched Ayushmann Khurrana's films." "We don't miss any Ayushmann Khurrana's films. We really like the subjects he picks," the Sillunu Oru Kaadhal actors added.

After learning about Suriya and Jyotika's compliment, Ayushmann Khurrana felt extremely happy and grateful. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, "This is really sweet. This made my day & thank you for the love @Suriya_offl & #Jyothika."

This is really sweet. This made my day & thank you for the love @Suriya_offl & #Jyothika 💛🙏🏽 https://t.co/p0IGK4Mf9T — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 27, 2020

On a related note, Jyotika's next, Ponmagal Vandhal, also stars R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. The film is set to release on May 29. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo is also scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

