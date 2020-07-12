Suriya Birthday: The Common DP Is Finally Here!

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Suriya, the talented actor is all set to celebrate his 44th birthday on July 23, 2020. The Suriya fans finally released the much-awaited common DP for the actor's birthday, through the social media platforms. The common DP, which was launched by several eminent personalities including the Soorarai Pottru actor's younger brother and actor Karthi, is now going viral.

      Earlier, it was reported that the much-awaited official trailer of Suriya's upcoming project Soorarai Pottru, will be released on the actor's 44th birthday. According to the sources, director Sudha Kongara and her team are finding it difficult to finalise the trailer release, due to the uncertainty in the release of the project. The makers want the trailer of the Suriya starrer to be revealed only right before the release, as it will create an impact among the audiences.

      Thus, the chances are very less for the Soorarai Pottru trailer to be released on Suriya's birthday, as expected. Instead, the makers are planning to surprise the fans with another compensatory update, like the pending single of the movie or a special teaser that revolves around the actor's character Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara.

      Along with the Soorarai Pottru update, Suriya is expected to make a few more announcements regarding his future projects, on his birthday. If the reports are to be believed, the actor is planning to officially launch the highly anticipated Vetrimaaran directorial Vaaadi Vaasal and reveal the much-awaited first look poster of Hari's Aruvaa, on the same day.

      X