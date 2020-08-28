Suriya Donates Rs 1.5 Crore To Film Bodies Including FEFSI, TANTIS And Nadigar Sangam

As promised earlier, Suriya has donated one part of the Rs 5 crore charity to different film bodies. The actor who had earlier announced the donation while declaring the release of Sorrarai Pottru on OTT platform, has now granted Rs 1.5 crore to film bodies including FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India), TANTIS (Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association), Nadigar Sangam and Tamil Film Producers Council respectively.

Suriya's father and senior actor Sivakumar handed over the cheques to the respective film bodies at an event in Bharathiraja Film Institute.

Reportedly, the amount has been taken from Soorarai Pottru's pre-release business profit. The bifurcation of the Rs 1.5 crore includes Rs 80 lakh to FEFSI, Rs 20 lakh to TANTIS, Rs 20 lakh to Nadigar Sangam and Rs 30 lakh to Tamil Film Producers Council.

It is to be noted that the actor has also announced a massive donation for the frontline COVID-19 warriors along with the cine workers on Vinayagar Chaturthi. The fans and followers of the actor are happy with Suriya's current philanthropic work and are expecting blessings of the Tamil makkal for his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru.

On a related note, the actor's recent announcement of the film's OTT release garnered a mixed response from the netizens and a few celebrities. Director Hari, who has earlier worked with Suriya in Singham series, requested the latter to reconsider his decision, while senior director Bharathiraja was seen supporting the star and stated that digital release is the best option for producers to minimise losses during the lockdown.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, the action-drama helmed by Sudha Kongara is a gripping biopic that features Mohan Babu, Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The highly-awaited film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the film has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

