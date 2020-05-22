Suriya-Hari Duo's Aruvaa Pushed To Next Year?

Suriya, the talented actor is all set to join hands with director Hari once again for Aruvaa, the upcoming mass entertainer. Aruvaa, which is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry, was originally slated to start rolling in June 2020. But the latest reports suggest that the Suriya starrer is delayed.

If the recent updates are to be true, the shooting of Aruvaa is currently delayed, as the makers have decided to kickstart the film only after the world comes back to normalcy. The reports suggest that the Suriya-Hari project will now start rolling only in September 2020.

In that case, Aruvaa will not hit the theaters for Deepavali 2020, as expected earlier. The sources close to the project suggest that the release of the Suriya starrer is now pushed to Summer 2021. If things fall in place, the Hari directorial will now hit the theaters mostly in April 2021, as a Puthaandu special release.

Aruvaa, which marks Suriya's fifth collaboration with director Hari, is said to be a mass family entertainer that is narrated in a rural backdrop. Reportedly, the project will feature two leading ladies, and popular actress Rashi Khanna has been roped in to play one of the roles. The makers are yet to finalise the other female lead of the project.