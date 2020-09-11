Suriya & Jyotika's Wedding Anniversary: Fans Trend #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo On Twitter

One of the most popular couples in Tollywood, Suriya and Jyotika are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary today (September 11). The duo got married in 2006 after dating for several years. Suriya and Jyotika first met in 1999 on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar. At that point, the stars were struggling to succeed in the Tamil film industry.

During the filming, Suriya got impressed with Jyotika's dedication towards learning Tamil for the film, as she hails from Mumbai and didn't know the language then. Later, Suriya and Jyotika became good friends and started meeting each other quite often.

After seeing Suriya's performance in Nandha (2001), Jyotika recommended his name to Gautham Menon for the film Kaakha Kaakha (2003). While shooting for the film, love blossomed between them and they started dating each other since then. Suriya and Jyotika got engaged and took time to convince their parents, after which the adorable couple tied the knot on September 11, 2006, in Chennai.

After the wedding, Jyotika took a sabbatical from acting for a few years. The duo was blessed with a baby girl Diya in 2007 and completed the family by welcoming son Dev in 2010. Suriya and Jyotika's wedding anniversary is indeed a celebratory moment for their fans, as they have started trending #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo by sharing some cute moments of the couple on Twitter. Let's have a look:

Suriya fans club "Happy 14th Wedding Anniversary Suriya Sivakumar #Jyotika #SuJo #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo #RelationshipGoals." Rahul Nath C "• Happy Wedding Anniversary To The Most Adorable Sweet Couple In K-Town #SuJo @Suriya_offl annan #Jyothika Anni Wishing you Both All The Love & Happiness Forever!! #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo | #SooraraiPottru | #SooraraiPottruOnPrimeOct30." Suman Vignesh "The greatest wealth a man can have is an understanding wife #cute couples #Dream couples Love you jo and Suriya annan #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo #SooraraiPottru | @Suriya_offl." ALBIN EAPEN "Happy Wedding Anniversary To The Most Adorable Sweet Couple In K-Town #SuJo @Suriya_offl & #Jyothika Wishing you Both All The Love & Happiness Forever!! #14YearsOfAdorableSuJo."

Well, the fans can't stop showering love on Suriya and Jyotika. On the professional front, the actor is all set to release his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, hubby dearest also produced his wife Jyotika's last film Ponmagal Vandhal (2020), which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Filmibeat wishes Suriya and Jyotika a happy wedding anniversary!