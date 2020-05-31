    For Quick Alerts
      Suriya & Karthi To Team Up For Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil Remake?

      Suriya and Karthi, the popular actor siblings are reportedly all set to share the screen for the first time in their careers. If the latest reports are to be believed, Suriya and Karthi have been roped in to okay the lead roles in the Tamil remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the recent Malayalam blockbuster.

      The rumour mills suggest that the actor brothers are impressed with the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer, and are keen to be a part of the remake. The unconfirmed reports suggest that Suriya will essay Biju's character from the original, Ayyappan Nair, while Karthi will depict the role of Koshi Kurian, played by Prithviraj.

      However, S Kathiresan, the producer who has bagged the Tamil remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and his team have not reacted to the rumours yet. But, the netizens are now eagerly waiting to watch Suriya and Karthi together on screen for the first time, and feel that the Tamil remake of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer will be perfect for the star siblings.

      Suriya is currently all set to release his highly anticipated project Soorarai Pottru, once the lockdown ends and theaters open. Even though it was initially rumoured that the Sudha Kongara directorial might ditch the theatrical release and go the OTT way, the actor-producer slammed the reports recently. In a recent live interaction with fans, Suriya has confirmed that Soorarai Pottru will release in theaters.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
